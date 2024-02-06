Chronic wasting disease found in 4 deer in Perry County

Other Missouri counties with confirmed CWD cases are: Adair (3), Barry (1), Barton (9), Carroll (1), Cedar (1), Crawford (2), Dallas (1), Franklin (22), Gasconade (1), Hickory (1), Jefferson (7), Linn (15), Livingston (1), Macon (13), Putnam (3), Ray (1), St. Clair (1), St. Francois (1), Ste. Genevieve (20), Stone (4), Sullivan (3) and Taney (2).

MDC said less than 1% of tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer tested positive for CWD.

"That is good news," MDC Wildlife Health Program supervisor Deb Hudman said. "It is a testament to our ability to find the disease early in new areas and apply management actions to slow its spread."

Hudman also said if MDC does not continue to act aggressively to slow the spread of the disease, CWD could have significant effects on the deer population, hunting culture and the economy.