Two deer in southern Ste. Genevieve County recently were discovered to be positive carriers of chronic wasting disease, a neurological disease that causes degeneration of brain tissue.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has reported CWD-positive results for 15 free-ranging deer out of nearly 18,400 test results this season.

The Ste. Genevieve County cases mark the southernmost reports of CWD-infected deer in the state.

Wildlife regional supervisor for the MDC Matt Bowyer said the prion disease is fatal and will kill any deer it infects. No known cure or vaccine for the disease exists.

CWD is similar to bovine spongiform encephalopathy, commonly called mad cow disease. Both prion diseases cause neurodegeneration to the animals they infect. Human consumption of BSE-infected flesh, however, can be fatal as its transmission causes Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

While Bowyer said the MDC does not recommend consuming CWD-infected flesh, he added it can take several months for an infected deer to begin showing symptoms of the disease. During that time, a hunter may not be able to determine whether a deer has been infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports no cases to date of CWD infection in humans, but studies show non-human primates may be at risk for transmission of the disease. These studies, Bowyer said, raise concerns humans also may be at risk.

"There's still a lot of work to be done to try to figure out how transmissible it could be, you know, the potential for infection out there," Bowyer said. "All this stuff is really recent, so we're still trying to figure out how to handle that."