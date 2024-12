C.B. Forck of Forck's Lite Designs & Guttering adds a branch to a 30-foot Christmas tree Monday in the courtyard of Vasterling Suites in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape will host a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by complimentary beverages and snacks and holiday pictures. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com. BEN MATTHEWS