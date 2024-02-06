Christmas tree disposal, New Year's pickup schedules in Cape, Jackson

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day, and no Wednesday special pickups will be conducted this week, according to the city.

Due to the Wednesday holiday, all daily pickup routes will remain the same during the week.

On almost every other Wednesday in January, the public works department will provide Christmas trees disposal services for $5. Christmas tree pickups can be scheduled for Jan. 8, 15 or 29 by calling the public works department at (573) 339-6351.

Free tree disposal is also available in Cape Girardeau in the southeast section of Arena Park, according to the city. The city’s designated collection area is along Optimist Drive south of Spartech Drive.

For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org or call public works at (573) 339-6351.