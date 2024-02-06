All sections
December 31, 2019

Christmas tree disposal, New Year's pickup schedules in Cape, Jackson

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day, and no Wednesday special pickups will be conducted this week, according to the city. Due to the Wednesday holiday, all daily pickup routes will remain the same during the week...

Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day, and no Wednesday special pickups will be conducted this week, according to the city.

Due to the Wednesday holiday, all daily pickup routes will remain the same during the week.

On almost every other Wednesday in January, the public works department will provide Christmas trees disposal services for $5. Christmas tree pickups can be scheduled for Jan. 8, 15 or 29 by calling the public works department at (573) 339-6351.

Free tree disposal is also available in Cape Girardeau in the southeast section of Arena Park, according to the city. The city’s designated collection area is along Optimist Drive south of Spartech Drive.

For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org or call public works at (573) 339-6351.

In Jackson, the Sanitation Department and Recycling Center will also be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day. The city has advised Jackson customers with Wednesday collection dates to wait one day and take their bins to the curb Thursday instead.

Regularly scheduled Thursday pickup routes will be unaffected by the change.

The City of Jackson is collecting its residents’ Christmas trees at a special location in the Jackson Recycling Center at 508 Eastview Court. Lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations must be completely removed prior to hauling the trees to the collection location.

Tree collection will be available through the end of January. According to the city website, the Christmas trees will be recycled and used for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in City Park.

For more information, visit www.jacksonmo.org or call (573) 243-2300.

Local News
