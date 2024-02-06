Christmas spirit

Craig Schumer, left, of Cape Girardeau and Kenny Schumer of Perryville prepare flatware in advance of a community Christmas meal Wednesday at Jefferson School in Cape Girardeau. About 100 volunteers prepared and served the meal, offered hot chocolate, guided pictures with Santa and handed out gifts and personal and household items to the several hundred area residents who attended. More than a few of the volunteers were parents and their children who have made the service a part of their holiday traditions. Rick Fahr