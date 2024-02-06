All sections
November 26, 2021

Christmas season begins in Cape Girardeau with Hutson's Thanksgiving tradition

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
It's officially Christmas season in Cape Girardeau when Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore unveils its holiday window display on Thanksgiving afternoon. Owner Chris Hutson -- seen inspecting the main display Thursday -- said the display began two generations ago as his grandfather, Glenn Hutson, and his brother, Lynn Hutson, wanted to spruce up their street-facing windows with some movement. In the 60 years since, the display has become a popular destination on Thanksgiving evenings, in part because of it's nearly two dozen animated pieces. This year's theme focuses on a cookie- and candy-filled meal at Santa's North Pole residence. In an homage to first responders and others who have filled important rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the gnomes are wearing their uniforms and logo-festooned garb. The Christmas season kickoff continues today with Old Town Cape's annual tree-lighting event beginning at 5 p.m. downtown.
It's officially Christmas season in Cape Girardeau when Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore unveils its holiday window display on Thanksgiving afternoon. Owner Chris Hutson -- seen inspecting the main display Thursday -- said the display began two generations ago as his grandfather, Glenn Hutson, and his brother, Lynn Hutson, wanted to spruce up their street-facing windows with some movement. In the 60 years since, the display has become a popular destination on Thanksgiving evenings, in part because of it's nearly two dozen animated pieces. This year's theme focuses on a cookie- and candy-filled meal at Santa's North Pole residence. In an homage to first responders and others who have filled important rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the gnomes are wearing their uniforms and logo-festooned garb. The Christmas season kickoff continues today with Old Town Cape's annual tree-lighting event beginning at 5 p.m. downtown.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
Local News

