It's officially Christmas season in Cape Girardeau when Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore unveils its holiday window display on Thanksgiving afternoon. Owner Chris Hutson -- seen inspecting the main display Thursday -- said the display began two generations ago as his grandfather, Glenn Hutson, and his brother, Lynn Hutson, wanted to spruce up their street-facing windows with some movement. In the 60 years since, the display has become a popular destination on Thanksgiving evenings, in part because of it's nearly two dozen animated pieces. This year's theme focuses on a cookie- and candy-filled meal at Santa's North Pole residence. In an homage to first responders and others who have filled important rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the gnomes are wearing their uniforms and logo-festooned garb. The Christmas season kickoff continues today with Old Town Cape's annual tree-lighting event beginning at 5 p.m. downtown. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian