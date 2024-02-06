Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled

Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City.

In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this year’s parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open for shopping, said Steve Turner, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization director.

This year’s parade theme, A Superhero Christmas, is inspired by those who helped others move forward and be super in 2020, Turner said.

The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on Main Street/Farmington Road and end at Frozen Food Lockers in uptown Jackson. The parade will begin at dusk, around 5 p.m. Dec. 6.