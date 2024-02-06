Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled

Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City.
In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this year’s parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open for shopping, said Steve Turner, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization director.
This year’s parade theme, A Superhero Christmas, is inspired by those who helped others move forward and be super in 2020, Turner said.
The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on Main Street/Farmington Road and end at Frozen Food Lockers in uptown Jackson. The parade will begin at dusk, around 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
More information, including a parade entry form, is at www.ujro.org/2020christmasparade.
In Scott City, the parade is planned for 5 p.m. Dec. 5, beginning at Crites Street by Plaza Tire, and ending at Broadway United Methodist Church. The theme will be Christmas In Our Town.
For more information, contact Skylar Cobb with Scott City Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 264-2322 or skylarcobb1@gmail.com.
On Monday, Old Town Cape Inc. announced it was canceling the 2020 annual Downton Christmas Parde of Lights in Cape Girardeau. A news release said the decision was made because of the continued increase in coronavirus cases within the local area.
