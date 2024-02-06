All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 27, 2020

Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled

Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this year’s parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open for shopping, said Steve Turner, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization director...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Santa Claus waves to spectators during the Jackson Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 in Jackson.
Santa Claus waves to spectators during the Jackson Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City.

In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this year’s parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open for shopping, said Steve Turner, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization director.

This year’s parade theme, A Superhero Christmas, is inspired by those who helped others move forward and be super in 2020, Turner said.

The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on Main Street/Farmington Road and end at Frozen Food Lockers in uptown Jackson. The parade will begin at dusk, around 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More information, including a parade entry form, is at www.ujro.org/2020christmasparade.

In Scott City, the parade is planned for 5 p.m. Dec. 5, beginning at Crites Street by Plaza Tire, and ending at Broadway United Methodist Church. The theme will be Christmas In Our Town.

For more information, contact Skylar Cobb with Scott City Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 264-2322 or skylarcobb1@gmail.com.

On Monday, Old Town Cape Inc. announced it was canceling the 2020 annual Downton Christmas Parde of Lights in Cape Girardeau. A news release said the decision was made because of the continued increase in coronavirus cases within the local area.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy