Christmas Parade of Lights theme announced

“Christmas Lights and Winter Nights” is the theme of this year’s Parade of Lights to be held Dec. 1, according to Old Town Cape.
The parade is set to start at dusk in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The route will begin at Capaha Park and continue east along Broadway, turn south on Main Street and end at Art Van Furniture.
Parade chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield, owners of Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau, choose the theme each year.
A discounted entry fee is available for applications received on or before Oct. 18. Those interested in participated may register at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.
