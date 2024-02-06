Christmas for the Elderly and Toybox are changing their collection and delivery process this year because of COVID-19.
“We’re gonna miss that this year, having that contact with [recipients], but we have to be safe first,” said Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman of Christmas for the Elderly.
In the past, Christmas for the Elderly received donated items recipients needed, but Haggerty said this year, they are only taking monetary or gift-card donations. She said the organization will use the money and gift cards to buy items the elderly need and deliver them safely through people the recipients are already in contact with. Haggerty said that this way there will be “fewer hands” on the items in the process.
Haggerty said the toy deadline for Toybox is Dec. 10 because they want to allow time for the materials “to sit” if virus particles are present on them and time for them to be disinfected. She also said those working with the toys will be wearing masks and gloves.
Amber Walker, Toybox chairwoman, said she anticipates a greater need for donations this year due to more people having lost their jobs because of the pandemic. In years past, toys were delivered by men dressed up as Santa Claus who went inside recipients’ homes to distribute presents. This year, Walker said toys will be dropped off at the front door by masked Santas.
“We still want a Christmas experience for the children as well,” Walker said.
Walker said Toybox are partnering with Toys For Tots, therefore, toy donations will be accepted at any Toys For Tots or Jaycees drop box in the area. Drop box donations or monetary donations will be accepted until Dec. 10.
A list of dropboxes may be found at www.capejaycees.org. Monetary donations may be made via mail to Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, in Cape Girardeau. If there is an organization donors prefer the money to go to, they may note it with the donation.
Delivery will be conducted Dec. 17 for both organizations.
