Christmas fever: Start of the season

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past.

With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November, precautions to help slow the spread are still prevalent in the Christmas season.

Owner of the Yule Log Cabin christmas store outside of Scott City, Joannie Smith, said that business is up with increased sales. According to Smith, they usually have two or three rows of trees available this time of year, but on black Friday, there was only one. She said that she sees "a fever to decorate early."

To accommodate the demand and keep people safe, Smith said they are requiring masks, implementing social distancing and limiting the number of people inside the two buildings. She said that on the weekend, they have a line outside because of the new limit and the amount of people shopping.