NewsDecember 5, 2020

Christmas fever: Start of the season

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past. With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November, precautions to help slow the spread are still prevalent in the Christmas season...

Sarah Yenesel
Nicole Otto shops at the Yule Log Cabin christmas store in Scott City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. This weekend, the Good Times spread will feature a story on the start of the Christmas season in our local area.
Nicole Otto shops at the Yule Log Cabin christmas store in Scott City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. This weekend, the Good Times spread will feature a story on the start of the Christmas season in our local area.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past.

With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November, precautions to help slow the spread are still prevalent in the Christmas season.

Owner of the Yule Log Cabin christmas store outside of Scott City, Joannie Smith, said that business is up with increased sales. According to Smith, they usually have two or three rows of trees available this time of year, but on black Friday, there was only one. She said that she sees "a fever to decorate early."

To accommodate the demand and keep people safe, Smith said they are requiring masks, implementing social distancing and limiting the number of people inside the two buildings. She said that on the weekend, they have a line outside because of the new limit and the amount of people shopping.

"It's been a challenge, I'll tell you that," Smith said. Despite the challenges, "People have been extremely supportive," she said.

A customer runs past the trees for sale at the Yule Log Cabin christmas store in Scott City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
A customer runs past the trees for sale at the Yule Log Cabin christmas store in Scott City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The only familiar Christmas tradition that is seemingly unchanged at its core is the light displays at Cape North Park in Cape Girardeau and Jackson's City Park, and Christmas tree lightings.

A small, socially distanced group of people gathered on Friday at City Park in Jackson to witness the official turning on of the lights and see the displays for the first time this season.

Not too soon after, Old Town Cape hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting outside the Vasterling Suites. The difference this year was the social distancing and face coverings, even practiced by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. What stayed the same was the spirit of Christmas and that lots of people took pictures in front of the tree afterwards.

