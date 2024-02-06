Christmas Church Tour of Scott County set for next week

SIKESTON, Mo. — Several local churches will once again take part in a Christmas church tour in Sikeston and Scott County.

Individuals will have the opportunity in just two weeks to see area churches decked out for the Christmas season.

The Christmas Church Tour of Scott County will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and include a free, open-house style self-guided tour for anyone to travel at their leisure.

Each participating church will be decorated for the holiday season and will have greeters. In some churches, there will be music, treats or light refreshments.

"People like the Christmas Church Tour because it is a break from the hustle and bustle of the season," said Kathy Medley, executive vice president of Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development. "The open-house style tour really lets you take your time at each church and enjoy the decorations and what is unique about each church. St. Lawrence in New Hamburg will have a live Nativity, and the kids really enjoy that."

Medley said St. Lawrence, with its original log church, is one of the tour's highlights.