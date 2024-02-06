Christmas Church Tour of Scott County set for next week

SIKESTON, Mo. — Several local churches will once again take part in a Christmas church tour in Sikeston and Scott County.
Individuals will have the opportunity in just two weeks to see area churches decked out for the Christmas season.
The Christmas Church Tour of Scott County will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and include a free, open-house style self-guided tour for anyone to travel at their leisure.
Each participating church will be decorated for the holiday season and will have greeters. In some churches, there will be music, treats or light refreshments.
"People like the Christmas Church Tour because it is a break from the hustle and bustle of the season," said Kathy Medley, executive vice president of Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development. "The open-house style tour really lets you take your time at each church and enjoy the decorations and what is unique about each church. St. Lawrence in New Hamburg will have a live Nativity, and the kids really enjoy that."
Medley said St. Lawrence, with its original log church, is one of the tour's highlights.
Medley also said Wesley United Methodist Church in Sikeston has been added to the Christmas Church Tour this year.
Other participating churches include Concordia Lutheran, St. Francis Xavier, Tanner Street Church of God, First Christian Church, Hunter Memorial Presbyterian and Open Door Fellowship in Sikeston; Trinity United Methodist in Oran, Missouri; and Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.
"This is a great opportunity to enjoy the season with family and friends," Medley said. "The churches are so pretty and welcoming."
Those touring can also view the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities holiday light show at 107 E. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, and Light Up Sikeston with the Hope of Jesus drive-through light show on 1221 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston.
"The BMU Light Show and Light Up Sikeston are a great addition to the tour," Medley said. "You can decide your route; whether you stop at all locations or just a few, it will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit."
Christmas Church Tour of Scott County Facebook event page includes a link to the tour's Google Maps guide.
"I update the Google Maps guide each year, and it's a great guide to help navigate the tour route," Medley said.
