Christmas Bird Counts record dip in bird diversity, populations

The 2022 Christmas Bird Counts in Southeast Missouri recorded a dip in bird diversity and populations around Poplar Bluff, but robust numbers and new species at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and Big Spring.
The Big Spring and Mingo Wildlife Refuge counts were held Dec. 22 and Dec. 17. At Big Spring, teams led by Steve Paes counted 51 species, including a new kid on the block, the black vulture. There were nearly 2,000 individual birds, which is higher than average. The Mingo Count led by Bill Eddelman revealed 95 species, including owls, songbirds and waterfowl, and 79,000 individuals altogether. Among them were some rare seagulls, grebes and one yellow-throated warbler.
Bruce Beck headed the Poplar Bluff count on Dec. 30. He and six volunteers surveyed a 15-mile diameter circle centered in the city, covering the city of Poplar Bluff, adjoining suburban and rural areas, national forest and croplands. It is a diverse habitat, according to wildlife specialist and organizer Beck, and it is changing in big ways.
"Driving this circle year after year we see significant changes in habitat — new housing developments and houses and ponds, new factories and less woodland," he said in his final report on the 2022 count.
Light rain fell sporadically throughout the day, which Beck noted kept many birds hunkered down and harder to spot. Three teams of two drove almost 200 miles in total to count 57 species and 5,000-plus birds in the Poplar Bluff zone. This represents eight species fewer than the 18-year average, and a population in the low to normal range. Beck noted rainy birdwatching conditions, subzero temperatures the week before and habitat loss could all be contributing factors.
Several expected species were absent altogether, including white-fronted geese, the ring-necked, ruddy and wood ducks, wild turkey, turkey vultures, hairy and red-headed woodpeckers, cedar waxwings, hermit thrushes, shrikes, cowbirds and rusty blackbirds. Numbers of common flocking birds such as grackles, red-winged blackbirds and cowbirds, were abnormally low.
Two stationary birdwatchers reported 99 songbirds of 11 species at their feeders. Beck and his mobile teams did not encounter many feeders, and he said he hopes there were others in yards they could not see.
"It was disappointing to see hardly a dozen bird feeders in about 200 miles of driving. And none had birdseed. Birdseed and suet would have been extremely beneficial during the days of below-zero temperatures the previous week," he said.
In addition to putting food out during winter, area bird lovers can support populations by cultivating native plants in their yards. The Missouri Department of Conservation has many resources for gardeners looking to grow natives.
Despite the weather, Beck said this year's count was "rewarding" and had high praise for volunteers.
"We've got some dedicated birders; they came from out of the county — and not only dedicated but extremely skilled — and they worked hard to count the numbers," he said.
Anyone interested in birds is invited to participate in the next year's Christmas Bird Counts. For more information, contact Beck at (573) 776-5305 or beckbugs42@gmail.com.
The Poplar Bluff count has been conducted for over 17 years in association with the National Audubon Society. The first Christmas Bird Counts was held in 1900. Now, about 2,100 similar counts are held in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
