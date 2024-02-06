All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 9, 2023

Christmas Bird Counts record dip in bird diversity, populations

The 2022 Christmas Bird Counts in Southeast Missouri recorded a dip in bird diversity and populations around Poplar Bluff, but robust numbers and new species at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and Big Spring. ...

Samantha Tucker
Cindy Price, left, and Bruce Beck scout for birds at Wiseman Park during the Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 30, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Beck organizes the yearly count.
Cindy Price, left, and Bruce Beck scout for birds at Wiseman Park during the Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 30, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Beck organizes the yearly count.Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic

The 2022 Christmas Bird Counts in Southeast Missouri recorded a dip in bird diversity and populations around Poplar Bluff, but robust numbers and new species at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and Big Spring.

The Big Spring and Mingo Wildlife Refuge counts were held Dec. 22 and Dec. 17. At Big Spring, teams led by Steve Paes counted 51 species, including a new kid on the block, the black vulture. There were nearly 2,000 individual birds, which is higher than average. The Mingo Count led by Bill Eddelman revealed 95 species, including owls, songbirds and waterfowl, and 79,000 individuals altogether. Among them were some rare seagulls, grebes and one yellow-throated warbler.

Bruce Beck headed the Poplar Bluff count on Dec. 30. He and six volunteers surveyed a 15-mile diameter circle centered in the city, covering the city of Poplar Bluff, adjoining suburban and rural areas, national forest and croplands. It is a diverse habitat, according to wildlife specialist and organizer Beck, and it is changing in big ways.

"Driving this circle year after year we see significant changes in habitat — new housing developments and houses and ponds, new factories and less woodland," he said in his final report on the 2022 count.

Light rain fell sporadically throughout the day, which Beck noted kept many birds hunkered down and harder to spot. Three teams of two drove almost 200 miles in total to count 57 species and 5,000-plus birds in the Poplar Bluff zone. This represents eight species fewer than the 18-year average, and a population in the low to normal range. Beck noted rainy birdwatching conditions, subzero temperatures the week before and habitat loss could all be contributing factors.

Bruce Beck and Cindy Price were among three teams of birders Dec. 30 covering 177 square miles in and around Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Bruce Beck and Cindy Price were among three teams of birders Dec. 30 covering 177 square miles in and around Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic
Bruce Beck and Cindy Price were among three teams of birders Dec. 30 covering 177 square miles in and around Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Bruce Beck and Cindy Price were among three teams of birders Dec. 30 covering 177 square miles in and around Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several expected species were absent altogether, including white-fronted geese, the ring-necked, ruddy and wood ducks, wild turkey, turkey vultures, hairy and red-headed woodpeckers, cedar waxwings, hermit thrushes, shrikes, cowbirds and rusty blackbirds. Numbers of common flocking birds such as grackles, red-winged blackbirds and cowbirds, were abnormally low.

Two stationary birdwatchers reported 99 songbirds of 11 species at their feeders. Beck and his mobile teams did not encounter many feeders, and he said he hopes there were others in yards they could not see.

"It was disappointing to see hardly a dozen bird feeders in about 200 miles of driving. And none had birdseed. Birdseed and suet would have been extremely beneficial during the days of below-zero temperatures the previous week," he said.

In addition to putting food out during winter, area bird lovers can support populations by cultivating native plants in their yards. The Missouri Department of Conservation has many resources for gardeners looking to grow natives.

Despite the weather, Beck said this year's count was "rewarding" and had high praise for volunteers.

"We've got some dedicated birders; they came from out of the county — and not only dedicated but extremely skilled — and they worked hard to count the numbers," he said.

Anyone interested in birds is invited to participate in the next year's Christmas Bird Counts. For more information, contact Beck at (573) 776-5305 or beckbugs42@gmail.com.

The Poplar Bluff count has been conducted for over 17 years in association with the National Audubon Society. The first Christmas Bird Counts was held in 1900. Now, about 2,100 similar counts are held in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy