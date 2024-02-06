Christmas Bird Counts record dip in bird diversity, populations

The 2022 Christmas Bird Counts in Southeast Missouri recorded a dip in bird diversity and populations around Poplar Bluff, but robust numbers and new species at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and Big Spring.

The Big Spring and Mingo Wildlife Refuge counts were held Dec. 22 and Dec. 17. At Big Spring, teams led by Steve Paes counted 51 species, including a new kid on the block, the black vulture. There were nearly 2,000 individual birds, which is higher than average. The Mingo Count led by Bill Eddelman revealed 95 species, including owls, songbirds and waterfowl, and 79,000 individuals altogether. Among them were some rare seagulls, grebes and one yellow-throated warbler.

Bruce Beck headed the Poplar Bluff count on Dec. 30. He and six volunteers surveyed a 15-mile diameter circle centered in the city, covering the city of Poplar Bluff, adjoining suburban and rural areas, national forest and croplands. It is a diverse habitat, according to wildlife specialist and organizer Beck, and it is changing in big ways.

"Driving this circle year after year we see significant changes in habitat — new housing developments and houses and ponds, new factories and less woodland," he said in his final report on the 2022 count.

Light rain fell sporadically throughout the day, which Beck noted kept many birds hunkered down and harder to spot. Three teams of two drove almost 200 miles in total to count 57 species and 5,000-plus birds in the Poplar Bluff zone. This represents eight species fewer than the 18-year average, and a population in the low to normal range. Beck noted rainy birdwatching conditions, subzero temperatures the week before and habitat loss could all be contributing factors.

Bruce Beck and Cindy Price were among three teams of birders Dec. 30 covering 177 square miles in and around Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic