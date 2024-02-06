Christmas a Humbug? Holiday yard sign finds new home

Since 2006, Darryl Ramsey has put up a Christmas decoration in his yard that some found amusing and others ... not so much.

The decoration was a 6-foot-high and 24-foot-long wooden frame, covered in strings of Christmas lights spelling out the words, "Bah! Humbug!"

These immortal words, hurled at merry makers by Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol", could be seen on Ramsey's property each year during the days between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day on Benton Hill Road in southwest Cape Girardeau.

Ramsey said he doesn't consider himself a "Scrooge," but when he read about someone else who had put up a similar sign, "It just seemed like a funny idea for Christmas." So, he built one of his own.

Ramsey said most people told him they also found it funny, but there were others who didn't share his sense of humor.

"One year, someone had removed all the light bulbs and put them in a box with a note saying, something to the effect that the sign was sacrilegious," Ramsey said.