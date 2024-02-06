Christian network helps erase medical debt for many

The good news came a few weeks ago in business-sized, windowed envelopes with a New York return address.

At first glance, the envelopes looked like bills of some sort. But instead of invoices, 201 people in Cape Girardeau County found letters in the envelopes telling them their medical debts had been wiped out.

“We are pleased to inform you that you no longer owe the balance on the debt,” the letters began and explained the bills — totaling $269,428 — had been forgiven, thanks to the efforts of a Christian cable and satellite television network headquartered in Marion, Illinois.

The debt payoff is part of a new mission of TCT Television Network, which worked with RIP Medical Debt to erase more than $2.5 million of past-due medical bills turned over to collection agencies.

According to Judy Church, TCT Ministries’ vice president of sales and marketing, the network’s decision to help wipe out millions of dollars of medical bills was made in response to prayer requests.

“People were writing in with prayer requests every day and a lot of them were related to health issues and medical bills,” she said and explained the network’s founder, Garth Coonce, felt medical debt was a “mission” TCT could address.

“He decided it was a real need,” Church said. “There are people out there who are below the poverty line or who don’t have insurance or who fall between the cracks and can’t pay their bills, so we joined forces with this agency that gets rid of medical debt for pennies on the dollar.”

The debt payoff was all done anonymously.

“We have no idea who these individuals (whose debts were erased) are,” TCT Ministries chief financial officer Shane Chaney said. “We don’t select them and have no say so in who it is that the debt is relieved from.”

Chaney said TCT made a contribution of “several tens of thousands of dollars” to RIP Medical Debt, which was then able to leverage the donation to erase the outstanding medical bills of 2,592 people in parts of four states — Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.