Christian comedian will bring 'coincidental comedy' to Jackson

The news has been depressing lately.

For more than a year, Americans have been living in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted lives and livelihoods for millions of people. On top of that, it's almost impossible to turn on the news or read a newspaper these days without seeing a story about crime, political scandals, economic despair, civil unrest and natural disasters.

In short, there hasn't been much to laugh about.

Connection Point Church wants to change that later this month when it hosts a comedy show in its worship center at 358 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

"This is an opportunity for people to get out of the house and do something different," said Darren DeLoach, the church's online pastor. "We need to laugh."

The show, scheduled for April 24, will feature Christian comedian Jeff Allen, whose credits include appearances on Showtime, Comedy Central and VH1. He has also starred in the critically acclaimed film "Apostles of Comedy," the syndicated comedy series "Bananas," the Warner Bros. comedy "Thou Shalt Laugh" and his own one-hour comedy special, "Happy Wife, Happy Life."

Allen, whose real name is Jeff Mishler, has also been the headliner at comedy clubs from coast to coast and his "Dry Bar Comedy" videos have amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"Laughter is so needed right now," Allen said in a telephone interview from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. "It seems at every turn if you're looking to be informed, all the information is so depressing. The last thing I'm going to do is stand on stage and talk about that stuff."

Marriages, kids and 'lives in general'

Instead, Allen said he will relate many of his personal experiences.

"I call it 'coincidental comedy,'" he said, adding his style is similar to another well-known comedian.

"I did an interview recently with Jeff Foxworthy and he said something to me in the middle of the interview that I thought was interesting," Allen recalled. "He said we have similar styles in our humor; we both talk about our marriages, our kids and our lives in general."

In fact, Allen said he talks about his family so much his social media fans often ask about his wife, Tami, and their two sons, both of whom are now grown with families of their own.