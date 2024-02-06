All sections
August 31, 2020

Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce development

The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to "learn about life". Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the after-school program will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, unless Cape Girardeau Central does not have classes...

Ben Matthews
Davarious Nunley, 14, hits a punching bag during Christian Boxing Academy on Thursday at 155 S. Park Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Davarious Nunley, 14, hits a punching bag during Christian Boxing Academy on Thursday at 155 S. Park Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to “learn about life”.

Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the after-school program will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, unless Cape Girardeau Central does not have classes.

The after-school boxing program strives to forge bonds between local youths and the community through pairing physical endurance and discipline with professional development and practical learning.

Now in its seventh year, Rees said the program is in need of business leaders and professionals who can commit to sharing their life experiences with the after-school group.

The program is seeking any company or business willing to help Christian Boxing Academy students gain workplace knowledge and build practical experience, in addition to any trade professionals willing to teach technical skills such as construction and automotive maintenance.

Jayden Austin, 12, center right, helps Mack Ebert, 6, far right, learn to throw a jab during Christian Boxing Academy on Thursday at 155 S. Park Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Jayden Austin, 12, center right, helps Mack Ebert, 6, far right, learn to throw a jab during Christian Boxing Academy on Thursday at 155 S. Park Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

“If you have a servant’s heart; if you’re the type of person that says, ‘I will do it,’ and then do it — please reach out to me,” Rees said. “We need so many things, and our time in our life right now needs people that love and love deep and will sweat hard to try to change.”

For more information about the program, how to sign up as a volunteer or how to make a financial contribution to the program, visit www.christianboxingacademy.com.

