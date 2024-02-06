The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to “learn about life”.

Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the after-school program will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, unless Cape Girardeau Central does not have classes.

The after-school boxing program strives to forge bonds between local youths and the community through pairing physical endurance and discipline with professional development and practical learning.

Now in its seventh year, Rees said the program is in need of business leaders and professionals who can commit to sharing their life experiences with the after-school group.