Christa Weber discovering new role as Discovery Playhouse director

Christa Weber discovered her new position on Facebook. She saw a sponsored advertisement for the Discovery Playhouse executive director role and decided to respond to it.

"I've always loved bringing my children to the Playhouse, so I thought (I'd) just inquire. One thing led to another and I felt like it was an excellent fit and I guess the board agreed," she said. "I love watching children learn through play. There's so much to be said about using their imagination and building and creating."

Weber started as the executive director July 5. She brought nearly two decades worth of early-childhood and special-education experience to the role.

Discovery Playhouse children’s museum, 502 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, averages around 43,000 patrons a year. For the last several years, Weber and her three daughters — now ages 15, 13 and 8 — were among them.

"I'm sure we've been coming here for at least seven years, on and off, even before we lived here," she said. She and her husband moved to the region from Festus, Missouri, around four years ago.

Gabriel Studdard, 4, left, and Levi Moroni, 2, play on a fire truck exhibit at Discovery Playhouse on Friday, Oct. 20, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The building features multiple floors of attractions for children ages 6 months and older. Christopher Borro

Even now, her older daughters still like to help supervise at the children's museum and design new activities, while her youngest loves exploring the exhibits.

As the new executive director, Weber said her primary focus is to improve existing exhibits before adding any new ones.

"As with anything, when you have 43,000 patrons come through, things need repairs and you need to replace things," she added.