Christa Weber discovering new role as Discovery Playhouse director

Christa Weber discovered her new position on Facebook. She saw a sponsored advertisement for the Discovery Playhouse executive director role and decided to respond to it.
"I've always loved bringing my children to the Playhouse, so I thought (I'd) just inquire. One thing led to another and I felt like it was an excellent fit and I guess the board agreed," she said. "I love watching children learn through play. There's so much to be said about using their imagination and building and creating."
Weber started as the executive director July 5. She brought nearly two decades worth of early-childhood and special-education experience to the role.
Discovery Playhouse children’s museum, 502 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, averages around 43,000 patrons a year. For the last several years, Weber and her three daughters — now ages 15, 13 and 8 — were among them.
"I'm sure we've been coming here for at least seven years, on and off, even before we lived here," she said. She and her husband moved to the region from Festus, Missouri, around four years ago.
Even now, her older daughters still like to help supervise at the children's museum and design new activities, while her youngest loves exploring the exhibits.
As the new executive director, Weber said her primary focus is to improve existing exhibits before adding any new ones.
"As with anything, when you have 43,000 patrons come through, things need repairs and you need to replace things," she added.
Among the refreshed attractions will be Critter Zone. This houses the museum's assortment of lizards, snakes and turtles and is a personal favorite of Weber's youngest daughter. Weber said a grand opening celebrating the renovation will be held in a few week's time.
The new executive director is also planning a slew of special events at the children's museum. It regularly plays host to birthday parties on the weekend, but Weber and her 20 or so museum associates will oversee both new and old events in the coming months.
On Sunday, Oct. 29, patrons can partake in trick or treating as the peruse the Playhouse. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, an adults-only Cocktails for a Cause event aims to promote the work the museum does for the community.
The museum will host a gingerbread house decorating contest in the first week of December; this will be a brand new event. On Friday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Discovery Playhouse from the North Pole.
"It takes creativity and working with my team here to come up with ideas we believe are best suited for the families in the community," Weber said.
She loves her position, she added, and said she would like to spend the rest of her career at Discovery Playhouse.
"I would love to retire here," she said. "This place has brought so much joy to my life."
