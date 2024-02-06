Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh is stepping down as prosecutor to take a position as the top lawyer in the office of Gov. Mike Parson.

Limbaugh said he is ï¿½ecstatic to help out the governor and move things forward in the state.ï¿½

Limbaugh filed a petition in circuit court Thursday seeking a court order to withdraw as a candidate in the August primary. Limbaugh had been seeking re-election and was unopposed.

Judge Benjamin Lewis on Friday approved the request to take Limbaughï¿½s name off the ballot and ordered the county clerk to reopen the filing period for prosecutor candidates for five days, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and ending at 5 p.m. June 15.

Cape Girardeau attorney Mark Welker announced he will run for the position.

Only individuals who have law licenses from the State of Missouri are eligible to file for prosecutor, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said.

Summers said her office will be busy preparing for the Aug. 7 election.

ï¿½It is crunchtime with ordering of the ballots,ï¿½ she said, explaining military and overseas ballots must be sent out June 22 and absentee voting is set to begin June 26.

Under state law, Gov. Parson can appoint someone to fill the prosecutor vacancy through the remainder of this year, Summers said.

Limbaugh was appointed prosecuting attorney in December 2012 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of prosecutor Morley Swingle. In 2014, he ran for election to a full, four-year term. Earlier this year, he filed for re-election to a second term.

Limbaugh comes from a family with a legal legacy. He is the son of federal judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who was a county prosecutor in the 1970s and later served on the Missouri Supreme Court. His grandfather was a prosecutor in the 1950s and later a federal judge.

Chris Limbaugh told the Southeast Missourian the job offer to serve as general counsel to the governor came earlier in the week.

ï¿½I was very surprised, but flattered and honored to be offered that position,ï¿½ he said.

He added, ï¿½This will be a wonderful opportunity to remain a public servant but perhaps on a larger scale.ï¿½