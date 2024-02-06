Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh is stepping down as prosecutor to take a position as the top lawyer in the office of Gov. Mike Parson.
Limbaugh said he is ï¿½ecstatic to help out the governor and move things forward in the state.ï¿½
Limbaugh filed a petition in circuit court Thursday seeking a court order to withdraw as a candidate in the August primary. Limbaugh had been seeking re-election and was unopposed.
Judge Benjamin Lewis on Friday approved the request to take Limbaughï¿½s name off the ballot and ordered the county clerk to reopen the filing period for prosecutor candidates for five days, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and ending at 5 p.m. June 15.
Cape Girardeau attorney Mark Welker announced he will run for the position.
Only individuals who have law licenses from the State of Missouri are eligible to file for prosecutor, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said.
Summers said her office will be busy preparing for the Aug. 7 election.
ï¿½It is crunchtime with ordering of the ballots,ï¿½ she said, explaining military and overseas ballots must be sent out June 22 and absentee voting is set to begin June 26.
Under state law, Gov. Parson can appoint someone to fill the prosecutor vacancy through the remainder of this year, Summers said.
Limbaugh was appointed prosecuting attorney in December 2012 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of prosecutor Morley Swingle. In 2014, he ran for election to a full, four-year term. Earlier this year, he filed for re-election to a second term.
Limbaugh comes from a family with a legal legacy. He is the son of federal judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who was a county prosecutor in the 1970s and later served on the Missouri Supreme Court. His grandfather was a prosecutor in the 1950s and later a federal judge.
Chris Limbaugh told the Southeast Missourian the job offer to serve as general counsel to the governor came earlier in the week.
ï¿½I was very surprised, but flattered and honored to be offered that position,ï¿½ he said.
He added, ï¿½This will be a wonderful opportunity to remain a public servant but perhaps on a larger scale.ï¿½
Limbaugh said he hopes to begin his new job in Jefferson City within the next few weeks, adding he will advise the new governor ï¿½on any and all legal matters.ï¿½
Parson, who previously served as lieutenant governor, was sworn in as governor earlier this month after scandal-ridden Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid allegations involving a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser and claims he had taken an explicit photo of her without her permission. He also was accused of illegally using a donor list, from a charity he founded, for political purposes.
Limbaugh expressed satisfaction in serving five and a half years as prosecuting attorney.
ï¿½Since the first day I took office, I tried to humble myself to the position and listen to those around me. They have taught me so very much, both law enforcement personnel and the prosecutors. For this, I am forever thankful,ï¿½ he said.
Limbaugh said it has been ï¿½an honorï¿½ to serve as prosecuting attorney.
ï¿½I want to thank each and every resident in this county for giving me this great opportunity,ï¿½ he said.
Parson said in a news release Friday that ï¿½Limbaugh brings proven legal experience to our office.ï¿½
Parson said, ï¿½Not only does he have a wealth of courtroom experience, but his legal work on governmental affairs for the Cape Girardeau County Commission and his state Legislature work with the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is the kind of experience that will benefit our office.ï¿½
As prosecutor, he has overseen more than 2,000 felony and misdemeanor cases annually, and he has personally tried more than 20 jury trials, including cases of capital murder, first- and second-degree murder, possession and distribution of controlled substances and other offenses, the release stated.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, the Republican congressman from Missouriï¿½s 8th District, said Limbaugh has done an ï¿½exceptional jobï¿½ as prosecutor.
ï¿½Missouri will be well served with Chrisï¿½ ability to effectively advise and guide the governor,ï¿½ Smith said in the release from the governorï¿½s office.
Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson also praised the appointment.
Limbaugh has ï¿½a reputation as a fine lawyer and public servant of the law. He will be a valued resource for Gov. Parson,ï¿½ Richardson said in the release.
