Chris Kraft, NASA's first flight director, dies at 95

Kraft made key decisions on launches as the U.S. was learning how to put a man into space. Astronaut Neil Armstrong once called him "the man who was the 'Control' in Mission Control."

The first manned flights started in 1961. Kraft had to decide life-and-death matters, such as whether conditions were safe for launch and what to do if a problem developed. Later in the 1960s, he helped design the Apollo missions taking Americans to the moon in 1969. He retired from NASA in 1982.