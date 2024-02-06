Chris Kraft, NASA's first flight director, dies at 95

WASHINGTON -- Chris Kraft, the founder of NASA's mission control, died Monday, just two days after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He was 95.
Kraft made key decisions on launches as the U.S. was learning how to put a man into space. Astronaut Neil Armstrong once called him "the man who was the 'Control' in Mission Control."
The first manned flights started in 1961. Kraft had to decide life-and-death matters, such as whether conditions were safe for launch and what to do if a problem developed. Later in the 1960s, he helped design the Apollo missions taking Americans to the moon in 1969. He retired from NASA in 1982.
