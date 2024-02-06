All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 7, 2018

Choice to act on Greitens not clear cut for some lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The decision to hold a special legislative session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens was not straightforward for some lawmakers. House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night they had gathered more than enough petition signatures to call themselves in to a special session May 18. Greitens faces allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for political purposes...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The decision to hold a special legislative session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens was not straightforward for some lawmakers.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night they had gathered more than enough petition signatures to call themselves in to a special session May 18. Greitens faces allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for political purposes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several lawmakers signed the petition, then crossed out their names. Some signed and re-signed as many as three times.

Republican Rep. Lyndall Fraker said he went back-and-forth as new information filtered in. He said he ultimately signed the petition for a special session to allow lawmakers more time to gather information.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy