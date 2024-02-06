Choice to act on Greitens not clear cut for some lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The decision to hold a special legislative session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens was not straightforward for some lawmakers.
House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night they had gathered more than enough petition signatures to call themselves in to a special session May 18. Greitens faces allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for political purposes.
Several lawmakers signed the petition, then crossed out their names. Some signed and re-signed as many as three times.
Republican Rep. Lyndall Fraker said he went back-and-forth as new information filtered in. He said he ultimately signed the petition for a special session to allow lawmakers more time to gather information.
