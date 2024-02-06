Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory

A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release.

Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system.

A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued in response, and remains in effect until further notice.

“Citizens who have weakened immune systems, are elderly, or have infants are encouraged to use precaution when consuming water directly from the utility,” the release stated.