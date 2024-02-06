All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2020

Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory

Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected.
Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected.Provided by Rodney Bollinger

A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release.

Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system.

A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued in response, and remains in effect until further notice.

“Citizens who have weakened immune systems, are elderly, or have infants are encouraged to use precaution when consuming water directly from the utility,” the release stated.

All addresses within Jackson are affected, with the following exceptions:

  • Addresses west of North High Street (U.S. 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including subdivisions Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates
  • Addresses along East and West Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivision
  • Addressees along Greensferry Road north of the Clark Street intersection
  • Addresses within Glendale Subdivision Unit II
  • Addresses within and north of Deerwood Subdivision
  • Addresses on North High Street (U.S. 61) north of Deerwood Drive

These addresses receive water from a separate, unaffected source, the release stated.

Fire flows and water pressure are not affected under this precautionary boil-water advisory.

For more information, call Jackson Department of Public Works at (573) 243-2300 or visit www.jacksonmo.org.

