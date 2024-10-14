Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn charges

A Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriff’s office Thursday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for first-degree promoting and three counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are class B felonies.

According to a probable-cause statement, Microsoft reported a file believed to be child pornography Oct. 10 that was uploaded to its computer network on SkypeVideo. The report was sent to the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the highway patrol and State Technical Assistance Team for investigation. The file was a 19-second video showing a male child, approximately 8 years old, sleeping. The video then pans from the child’s face, showing his genitals.