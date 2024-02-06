China calls virus lawsuit brought by U.S. state 'very absurd'

BEIJING -- China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as "very absurd."

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has "no factual and legal basis at all" and repeated China's defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected.

The ministry and other Chinese government departments have strenuously denied accusations officials delayed reporting on the extent of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, despite reports worries over political stability were placed above public health concerns. Medical staff who reported the outbreak were silenced under threat of legal retaliation and Wuhan went several days without reporting cases during the holding of an annual provincial government conference.