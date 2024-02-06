Chimpanzee dies in fall from tree at the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Zoo said a 31-year-old male chimpanzee died in an accidental fall from a tree.
The zoo said Wednesday the chimp, called Bahati, climbed a tree while interacting with other chimps. He fell to the ground after grabbing a dead branch and died from injuries from the fall.
Zookeepers estimate Bahati fell 30 to 40 feet.
The zoo said its chimp area includes natural trees, which are monitored by staff and professionally trimmed annually.
Bahati was born at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, in 1986. He came to Kansas City in February this year from Tampa, Florida's Lowry Park Zoo.
The Kansas City Zoo now has 12 chimpanzees.
