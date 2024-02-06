All sections
NewsOctober 20, 2021
Chillicothe police: Girl died after taking counterfeit pills
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Two people are in custody in the western Missouri town of Chillicothe after a 17-year-old girl died after taking counterfeit prescription pills. Police say on Facebook that officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a report the girl was unresponsive at a home. She was declared dead at the scene...
Associated Press

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Two people are in custody in the western Missouri town of Chillicothe after a 17-year-old girl died after taking counterfeit prescription pills.

Police say on Facebook that officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a report the girl was unresponsive at a home. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police learned the girl had taken counterfeit pills. The department's posting said officers have recently responded to other overdose incidents because of counterfeit pills, but this was the first time someone died.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for distributing the drug. Police say they are seeking murder charges. A 33-year-old man was arrested after more counterfeit pills and other controlled substances were found in the search of a home.

State News
