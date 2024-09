News February 28, 2019

Chili day

Cape Noon Optimist Club members David Willis, right, and Kent Zickfield serve attendees Wednesday at the Cape Noon Optimist Club's annual Chili Day at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau mayor and club member Bob Fox estimated the event, which got its start in 1984, will raise $20,000 to $25,000 to go toward youth activities...