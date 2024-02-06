Chili Cook-off to benefit Cape Girardeau Central High School

Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau is hosting its second annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday at the Osage Centre with 100 percent of proceeds ï¿½ and more than 120 gallons of chili ï¿½ to benefit Cape Girardeau Central High Schoolï¿½s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
The top team will win $500 cash and customized aprons ï¿½ instead of a trophy.
ï¿½If you won the trophy, would you ever put it anywhere but in your office or your house? People would never see that,ï¿½ said Eric Marquart, a Kiwanis Club board member of 40 years. ï¿½But if youï¿½re a cook, we felt like people might put that apron on and use it somewhere.ï¿½
The second-place team will receive $250, and the third-place team will get $100, according to the event website.
Marquart said the idea initially came from wanting to switch gears from the annual bingo event held for nearly 38 years.
Bingo was a labor-intensive endeavor involving multiple people every week, he said. But the annual cook-off ï¿½ even though it does require a lot of planning and work ï¿½ is easier to execute.
He said there was one year ï¿½without anything,ï¿½ and then planning for the chili cook-off began.
Last year, proceeds benefited the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Program, totaling nearly $3,000.
He said the board will always consider a worthy cause they have contributed to in the past, but there is no intention of raising funds for the same organization year after year.
Marquart is expecting nearly 15 teams this year and each will be required to produce 8 gallons of chili to be judged by patrons.
ï¿½Itï¿½s just people who think they have a good pot of chili and want to get out there and participate,ï¿½ Marquart said.
One business last year concocted chocolate chili and another made Indian chili, he said. There have even been other participants who prepared their chili in special pots, Marquart said, and used a miniature oar to stir as they were cooking it.
The teams will arrive between 7 and 8 a.m. on competition day, depending on how long their chili needs to simmer and how long it takes to assemble, he said.
Each patron will be given tokens, to use at their discretion, to decide the first-, second- and third-place winners of the cook-off.
ï¿½We open the gates at 11 a.m.,ï¿½ he said, ï¿½so if you donï¿½t have your chili ready, youï¿½re not going to get a vote for the best.ï¿½
Admission for teams is $50; and $10, which includes two beverages, for anyone who wants to attend.
If the event raises enough money, Marquart said perhaps the ROTC could expand into other communities.
The AFJROTC program is a partnership between Central High School and the United States Air Force, according to Cape Girardeau Centralï¿½s website. It is a student development program focused on instilling the values of citizenship, service to community and nation, responsibility and sense of accomplishment.
The program also provides opportunity for academic achievement, while also developing life skills such as leadership, management, communication, responsibility and accountability, health and wellness and professionalism.
ï¿½Two beers and a bunch of chili for 10 bucks is not a bad price,ï¿½ Marquart said. ï¿½We are just trying to have fun, get a nice family atmosphere, so the kids can come out, have a Coke and eat some chili."
Those interested in donating, participating or becoming a sponsor for the event can visit www.573chili.com.
