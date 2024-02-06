Chili Cook-off to benefit Cape Girardeau Central High School

Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau is hosting its second annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday at the Osage Centre with 100 percent of proceeds ï¿½ and more than 120 gallons of chili ï¿½ to benefit Cape Girardeau Central High Schoolï¿½s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The top team will win $500 cash and customized aprons ï¿½ instead of a trophy.

ï¿½If you won the trophy, would you ever put it anywhere but in your office or your house? People would never see that,ï¿½ said Eric Marquart, a Kiwanis Club board member of 40 years. ï¿½But if youï¿½re a cook, we felt like people might put that apron on and use it somewhere.ï¿½

The second-place team will receive $250, and the third-place team will get $100, according to the event website.

Marquart said the idea initially came from wanting to switch gears from the annual bingo event held for nearly 38 years.

Bingo was a labor-intensive endeavor involving multiple people every week, he said. But the annual cook-off ï¿½ even though it does require a lot of planning and work ï¿½ is easier to execute.

He said there was one year ï¿½without anything,ï¿½ and then planning for the chili cook-off began.

Last year, proceeds benefited the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Program, totaling nearly $3,000.

He said the board will always consider a worthy cause they have contributed to in the past, but there is no intention of raising funds for the same organization year after year.

Marquart is expecting nearly 15 teams this year and each will be required to produce 8 gallons of chili to be judged by patrons.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just people who think they have a good pot of chili and want to get out there and participate,ï¿½ Marquart said.