Children's telethon set in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Preparations are underway for the upcoming 40th Annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon.
Set for March 21-22 at the Sikeston Field House, the fundraiser for the Center which provides pediatric therapy free of charge to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri will include several activities as well as new, easier way to make a contribution -- by text message.
"The biggest addition (to the telethon) this year -- and it's so different than what we've done before -- is our text-to-donate option," said Michelle Fayette, executive director for the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. "We're really pushing the text to donate and asking people to help us raise money by sending us a donation by text message."
Donors can text "KRCC" to 91999 to make a donation, Fayette said.
"(When prompted) They can enter the information in their phone, and the donation goes directly to the bank," she said.
Donations via text are being accepted now and will continue through telethon weekend, she said. With this method, Fayette said the Center anticipates receiving the majority of its donations through text than the traditional pledge cards.
"The text-to-donate information is running on electronic billboards, and we're really excited about it this year," Fayette said.
Telethon weekend kicks off March 21 with the pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and running through 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Several activities are planned throughout the day.
A 5K run and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m.
The jail-and-bail fundraiser where family and friends can be "locked up" for the cause will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Field House. To receive a subpoena or send a friend to "jail," contact the Center in advance.
Spring photos will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Field House. No appointments are needed.
Registration for the fourth annual KRCC Baby Crawl Race starts at 10 a.m. with the race beginning at 10:30 a.m. Babies must not be able to walk yet, and the event will be televised live.
The hula hoop contest will also be televised live and starts at 11:30 a.m. with registration at noon.
The 11th annual dog show will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Sikeston Field House parking lot. Registration is at noon. Categories include: waggiest tail, best personality, most unusual ears, best dressed and a bonus round of musical sit.
Both the American Red Cross blood drive and the fun zone for children will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Returning this year is Family Feud, which will begin with pre-rounds at 4 p.m., and the top two teams will compete at 6:30 p.m., televised live. The deadline to register a team of five is March 13.
On March 22, the annual fish fry will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The silent auction will close at 2 p.m. and the live auction at 2:30 p.m.
The grand finale for the telethon will be at 5 p.m.
Fayette said she hopes the telethon's fundraising goal of $350,000 will be met. She encouraged others to help if they can because most people know or will know someone who has received treatment at the Center.
For more information about donations or Telethon events, call the center at (573) 472-0397.
