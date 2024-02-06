Children's telethon set in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Preparations are underway for the upcoming 40th Annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon.

Set for March 21-22 at the Sikeston Field House, the fundraiser for the Center which provides pediatric therapy free of charge to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri will include several activities as well as new, easier way to make a contribution -- by text message.

"The biggest addition (to the telethon) this year -- and it's so different than what we've done before -- is our text-to-donate option," said Michelle Fayette, executive director for the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. "We're really pushing the text to donate and asking people to help us raise money by sending us a donation by text message."

Donors can text "KRCC" to 91999 to make a donation, Fayette said.

"(When prompted) They can enter the information in their phone, and the donation goes directly to the bank," she said.

Donations via text are being accepted now and will continue through telethon weekend, she said. With this method, Fayette said the Center anticipates receiving the majority of its donations through text than the traditional pledge cards.

"The text-to-donate information is running on electronic billboards, and we're really excited about it this year," Fayette said.

Telethon weekend kicks off March 21 with the pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and running through 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

Several activities are planned throughout the day.

A 5K run and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m.