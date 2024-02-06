Children's Day held at Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site

Brooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's Day. ...

Brooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's Day. During the free event, kids of all ages had the opportunity to learn what life was like during the 1860s when they dipped candles, churned butter, made rag dolls, walked on stilts, washed clothes with a washboard and more. More photos may be found at www.standard-democrat.com/story/2637789.html. Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat