All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2019

Children's Day held at Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site

Brooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's Day. ...

Brooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's Day. During the free event, kids of all ages had the opportunity to learn what life was like during the 1860s when they dipped candles, churned butter, made rag dolls, walked on stilts, washed clothes with a washboard and more. More photos may be found at www.standard-democrat.com/story/2637789.html.
Brooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's Day. During the free event, kids of all ages had the opportunity to learn what life was like during the 1860s when they dipped candles, churned butter, made rag dolls, walked on stilts, washed clothes with a washboard and more. More photos may be found at www.standard-democrat.com/story/2637789.html.Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy