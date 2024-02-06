Children reflect on Christmas, share its meaning

SIKESTON, Mo. -- As The Christian Academy celebrated the Christmas season with their final week of school before their break, some students expressed their personal thoughts on the meaning of holiday, excitement for the season and even their wish list for Santa Claus.
The Sikeston school's last day of school before the Christmas break was Thursday, Dec. 21, and students celebrated with a pajama day, dress up as a Christmas character or Santa's helper day, their Christmas program, an ugly sweater day and a visit from Santa.
Kindergartener Blythe Young said she enjoys this time of year and is looking forward to the Christmas break.
One of Young's favorite aspects of Christmas, she said, is Jesus.
"Because Christmas it's Jesus's birthday," Young said.
Young said on Christmas morning, she and her family normally open presents that are under her tree.
"There's a bunch of presents under my tree that momma wrapped all up, and there are presents from Santa," Young said.
Young said she and her classmates wrote a Christmas list and went to Legion Park to the Santa's Village to send it to Santa.
"I told Santa that I wanted a unicorn squishy and Monster High dolls, and I really want a robot dog," Young said.
First grader Josie Geske aid she also really enjoys Christmas and loves Jesus.
"My favorite thing about Christmas is that it's when Jesus was born," Geske said. "Because he saves us from sin."
Geske expressed her desire for a white Christmas this year, and she would love to build snowmen with her family on Christmas day. Geske said her favorite sweet to make when it snows is snow cream.
"I'm the most excited about that; maybe it might snow," Geske said.
Lucas Hays, a second grader, said his favorite part of Christmas is Jesus because he is "our protector."
Hays said he and his family always have a large breakfast and open all of their gifts on Christmas morning. He said he asked Santa for a toy cow and an elf for Christmas.
Hays also said he recently got back from a Christmas trip to Branson, Missouri, with his family, which they do every year.
"We went to Branson (Missouri), and we stayed at a cabin and went on the Polar Express," Hays said.
According to seventh grader Lincoln Gaab, the purpose of Christmas is to commemorate the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and to allow families to spend time together.
"It resembles the day of Christ's birth, who is our savior," Gaab said. "Jesus died on a cross in order to save us from our sin."
Gaab said he enjoys spending quality time with his family at Christmas and is looking forward to doing so again this year.
"We just spend a lot of quality time together and open presents," Gaab said. "And for Christmas, I really would like a gaming monitor so I can be better at the games I play."
Gaab added that he is looking forward to visiting his grandparents in St. Louis this Christmas.
