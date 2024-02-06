Children reflect on Christmas, share its meaning

SIKESTON, Mo. -- As The Christian Academy celebrated the Christmas season with their final week of school before their break, some students expressed their personal thoughts on the meaning of holiday, excitement for the season and even their wish list for Santa Claus.

The Sikeston school's last day of school before the Christmas break was Thursday, Dec. 21, and students celebrated with a pajama day, dress up as a Christmas character or Santa's helper day, their Christmas program, an ugly sweater day and a visit from Santa.

Kindergartener Blythe Young said she enjoys this time of year and is looking forward to the Christmas break.

One of Young's favorite aspects of Christmas, she said, is Jesus.

"Because Christmas it's Jesus's birthday," Young said.

Young said on Christmas morning, she and her family normally open presents that are under her tree.

"There's a bunch of presents under my tree that momma wrapped all up, and there are presents from Santa," Young said.

Young said she and her classmates wrote a Christmas list and went to Legion Park to the Santa's Village to send it to Santa.

"I told Santa that I wanted a unicorn squishy and Monster High dolls, and I really want a robot dog," Young said.

First grader Josie Geske aid she also really enjoys Christmas and loves Jesus.

"My favorite thing about Christmas is that it's when Jesus was born," Geske said. "Because he saves us from sin."