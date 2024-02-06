Children meet conservation K-9 at Nature Center in Cape Girardeau

When picturing a law enforcement K-9, most of the 60 children and parents in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on Friday, Aug. 4, probably pictured a large German shepherd. The dog they met Friday isn't one, but he still does vital work to catch suspects and help people in need.

Tex, a 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer, is one of just nine K-9s working in the Missouri Department of Conservation. His handler, conservation agent Alan Lamb, told the audience about how he trained Tex and how he's used in the field.

Tex's specialty is human tracking. A trained police dog, he can help find lost hikers, dementia patients and fugitives.

"Basically, if you walk away, he can follow you based on your human scent trail," Lamb said. "He's also trained in article detection or evidence discovery. Anything with human odor on it. It could be your cellphone, your wallet, your glasses ... anything of that sort, he can find those in the natural environment just by using the term 'search.' He's very highly trained."

Lamb equated finding a poacher's guns to searching for a needle in a haystack. With a trained K-9, he said it becomes significantly easier.

Around 60 people attended a presentation Friday, Aug. 4, when conservation agent Alan Lamb discussed the many uses and powerful tracking abilities of K-9 units, at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

The Missouri Department of Conservation began using K-9s just a few years ago. Lamb told the audience he was initially hesitant about the program, but when he learned how effectively it had been used in other states, he jumped onboard.

"I took on all these added responsibilities ... for no more pay, no more benefits, no more anything, just because I wanted to and it has been the best move I ever made in my career," he said.