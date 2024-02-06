Children meet conservation K-9 at Nature Center in Cape Girardeau

When picturing a law enforcement K-9, most of the 60 children and parents in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on Friday, Aug. 4, probably pictured a large German shepherd. The dog they met Friday isn't one, but he still does vital work to catch suspects and help people in need.
Tex, a 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer, is one of just nine K-9s working in the Missouri Department of Conservation. His handler, conservation agent Alan Lamb, told the audience about how he trained Tex and how he's used in the field.
Tex's specialty is human tracking. A trained police dog, he can help find lost hikers, dementia patients and fugitives.
"Basically, if you walk away, he can follow you based on your human scent trail," Lamb said. "He's also trained in article detection or evidence discovery. Anything with human odor on it. It could be your cellphone, your wallet, your glasses ... anything of that sort, he can find those in the natural environment just by using the term 'search.' He's very highly trained."
Lamb equated finding a poacher's guns to searching for a needle in a haystack. With a trained K-9, he said it becomes significantly easier.
The Missouri Department of Conservation began using K-9s just a few years ago. Lamb told the audience he was initially hesitant about the program, but when he learned how effectively it had been used in other states, he jumped onboard.
"I took on all these added responsibilities ... for no more pay, no more benefits, no more anything, just because I wanted to and it has been the best move I ever made in my career," he said.
Lamb explained how he has various code words to use with Tex, and hosted a live demonstration of the dog's tracking abilities. He hid ginseng underneath some tape on stage, but put numerous boxes Tex was familiar with elsewhere on stage to confuse him. When Tex found the ginseng, Lamb rewarded him with his favorite tennis ball.
Having a K-9 can be a good icebreaker and PR tool, Lamb said.
"Trying to make yourself personable can be difficult at times, especially when someone has had a bad experience with a police officer," he said. "The K-9 helps break those barriers. All I have to do is ask, 'Do you want to pet my dog?' And everyone will say 'yes' and walk over to me."
Lamb and Tex have been to dozens of meet-and-greet sessions from St. Louis to the Missouri State Fair. Lamb said they've visited the Cape Girardeau nature center so often it's become one of the few buildings Tex enjoys being inside.
The pair have served together for three years, tracking down numerous poachers and helping to rescue several lost hunters.
"He's part of my family. My kids love him. My wife loves him. I can't say he's my dog because he's owned by the state, but he's my dog," Lamb said. "... When I go to work and he's not in the truck, it's kind of a lonely existence."
Lamb and Tex's visit was part of the Nature Center at Night program. This allows families to bring their children and explore the center when they have time on weeknights instead of the more crowded weekends.
