Children go through tryouts for 'Wizard of Oz'

Nerves were humming and toes tapping Saturday morning in On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau.

Parents and children warmed up voices, rehearsed dance moves and chatted with each other as they waited to be called. A photo booth allowed auditioners to pose and play before their auditions with the panel, which is casting actors for a local production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

On one side of the room, Alexandra Gilmore, 11, rehearsed while wearing a T-shirt reading “#Hamilnerd.”

“I’m very nervous. I’m sure everyone is,” she said. “I hope I’ll do good. I just want a decent part.”

Gilmore said she has “put in lots and lots of practice — singing, reading lines. I also take private sessions with an acting coach at Between the Scenes in Jackson.”

This is not her first audition. She has experience in several shows locally, including a production of “Hamilton.” Her prepared pieces for the audition included a monologue and song from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, “which was great, because I put a lot of time in practicing those.”

Stella Wright, 12, said she wore her hair in braids because she’s auditioning for the part of Dorothy.

“There are lots of songs to choose from, so I picked one I liked. I do a lot of warm-ups, and I take private lessons at Between the Scenes in Jackson,” she said. “I’ve been doing musical productions since I was 9 or 10. I’ve been with On Cue since their first show.”

Mila Graf, 11, said she hopes to be cast as a munchkin.

“I’ve been in a lot of shows: My mom’s the director,” she said. “My favorite part’s the actual show, dressing up, having a lot of fun. I really like it.”

After his audition, Ashton Reed, 13, said, “I think I did pretty good. I’m pretty positive I’ll get a good role.”

He said he has been taking lessons at On Cue for tap dance, and he enjoys them.

“It’s exciting. It’s a good workout, and I can really let go of stress from the school day,” he said.

Although he said he has never been in a production of “The Wizard of Oz,” he has performed in several local productions, including “The King and I” at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus and would like to pursue a career in performance.