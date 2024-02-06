KANSAS CITY -- Fentanyl deaths among Missouri babies, toddlers and teens spiked as child welfare officials struggled to adequately investigate the cases, a state panel found in a newly released report.

Forty-three youth died -- 20 of them under the age of 4 -- in 2022 alone from the infamously powerful drug, according to a new state report. That reflected an overall doubling of child fentantly deaths, with the spike among the youngest victims even steeper, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services, which convened the panel of social workers, health officials, law enforcement and child advocates.

Called the Fentanyl Case Review Subcommittee, the group's report said that child welfare "missed warning signs and left vulnerable children at risk" as fentanyl became a main driver of the U.S. overdose epidemic in recent years.

Children are especially vulnerable to overdosing, as ingesting even small amounts of the opioid's residue can be fatal.

"The loss of a child to a drug-related incident is a heartbreaking occurrence that should never transpire," said DSS Director Robert Knodell in a letter included in the report. "It is imperative that we collectively strive for improvement on both a personal and communal level."