Child well-being ranking declines in Missouri, report finds

A new report issued by a statewide child advocacy group indicates the overall health, educational status and economic well-being of Missouri children has declined slightly in comparison to other states.

The report, released Monday by Missouri Kids Count, ranks each of Missouri’s 114 counties and compares Missouri to the rest of the nation based on data collected by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Data from a variety of sources were used to measure the status of child well-being at the state and national levels.

“In this year’s report, Missouri ranks 30th out of the 50 states, and that is a slightly lower ranking than we’ve had in the past,” said Tracy Greever-Rice, Missouri Kids Count project director. “Missouri has always been sort of right in the middle of the rankings, so we’re down a little bit. I think we were No. 27 last year.”

Among other states in the region, Illinois is ranked 24th, Arkansas 40th, Kentucky 37th and Tennessee 39th.

Much of the data in the report is based on statistics from 2018, the most recent year for which data is available. In comparison to the rest of the nation, the report ranked Missouri:

20th in the area of childhood economic well-being, which looked at factors such as the percentage of children younger than 18 living in poverty and those who were experiencing food insecurity.

24th in education, factoring in graduation rates as well as academic proficiency in English and math.

29th in family and community factors such as teen births and substantiated child abuse and neglect cases.

And 39th in children’s health, which factored in the state’s percentage of low birthweight infants, preventable hospitalizations and childhood asthma.

The health statistics, Greever-Rice said, were counterintuitive because there were some declines in overall health indicators even though there was an increase in the number of children covered by health insurance.

“That’s a contradiction to research that says for kids who have health care coverage, their health status, particularly for chronic conditions, should be getting better,” she said. “So that is something we want to take a look at.”

Mixed results

Looking at the Southeast Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and Scott, Greever-Rice said the study included both good and bad news.