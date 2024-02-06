Child welfare agency to pay $1.8 million for overbilling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An organization that provides services for troubled youth and foster children in Missouri has agreed to pay a $1.8 million fine and to implement several compliance measures after admitting it made false claims about the services it provided, federal and state officials said Friday.

Great Circle, based in Webster Groves, admitted it made false statements in billing the state for services to young people at its residential treatment facility, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Reiter said in a statement.

Great Circle will not be criminally prosecuted and will continue to operate because it cooperated with the investigation and to avoid jeopardizing access to resident treatment services for its clients, she said.

Great Circle provides behavioral health services to children with special needs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children's Division.