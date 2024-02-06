Child literacy forum turns into referendum on state education system

A forum hosted by three Missouri state senators on child literacy Thursday quickly turned into a referendum on government response to education.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) along with Sens. Karla May and Karla Eslinger hosted a forum at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

It was the first in a series of fact-finding events across the state spearheaded by the 11 women senators in Missouri to get feedback on the recent passage of Senate Bill 681, a bill focused, in part, on improving reading in the state.

The majority of the forum was spent bringing up various obstacles educators and administrators in the audience and on the panel saw to education in Missouri.

The event contained a panel including local educators Jo Schlitt, Stephanie Lee, Teresa Givens and former District 147 Rep. Kathryn Swan, who were there to answer questions posed by the audience and senators on child literacy and how the state could help with the issue.

The first, heavily agreed upon proposal at the event, was the need for universal preschool in the state. Panelists and audience members said many children attending kindergarten start out behind on reading and social skills if they didn't attend prior schooling.

Lee said she's heard from kindergarten teachers it takes them just 10 minutes to determine which children in a classroom have attended preschool and which have not.

"You know we get these kids in kindergarten, they don't know how to share, they don't know how to take care of themselves. They don't know not to wipe your nose on your sleeve," Givens said.

Givens said much of kindergarten is devoted to establishing social skills that children don't have the time to actually learn the curriculum mandates set forth by the state.

The theme for many of the grievances from panelists and audience members was lawmakers and those at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education -- and often parents -- are out of touch and lack practical knowledge and experience in classrooms.