Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

ST. LOUIS -- Police in Illinois believe the remains of a child found in the garage of a vacant home had been there four years and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers found the remains Tuesday morning after a woman in Las Vegas contacted police and told officers her husband had killed their then-6-year-old daughter in Illinois years earlier and hid the body in the garage of a home in Centreville, near St. Louis. She also said her husband, identified by police as Jason Quate, 34, forced her into sex trafficking over the past two years and had abused two other children.

Las Vegas police shared the tip with Centreville police, who found the small decomposed body wrapped in two blankets inside the detached garage behind a dilapidated and vacant home in the impoverished town of about 6,000 residents.

Authorities suspect the child was killed in nearby Belleville in 2013 and taken to the Centreville garage. An autopsy is expected later this week, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

The girl's mother contacted police from a woman's shelter, where she said she had gone to seek refuge from her husband. She said Quate killed the child during a "physical altercation," Las Vegas police Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video statement.

Spencer said officers were told the woman's remaining children, who are in their early teens, never were allowed outside, even to attend school. He described them as pale and lacking socialization skills, and said officers observed signs of abuse. Both children were taken into protective custody.

"It was very disturbing when you saw the children," Spencer said.

Belleville detectives were sent to Las Vegas to work on the case, while others focused Wednesday on a Belleville home, Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said Wednesday. Real-estate records show Quate lived in the Belleville home that was being examined.

There are no records indicating Quate ever lived at the home in Centreville.