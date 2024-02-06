Child bicyclist injured after being struck by car

SIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston.
At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference to a child bicyclist being struck by a vehicle, according to Capt. Austin Henley with Sikeston DPS.
Following the investigation, it was determined the 9-year-old child who was on a bicycle and their parent were crossing Main Street at Kathleen when a southbound vehicle struck the child on the bike, Henley said. The driver of the vehicle indicated they did not see the child and when they did see the child, they couldn't stop in time to avoid striking the child, Henley said.
The child was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital and transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
