Child bicyclist injured after being struck by car

Following the investigation, it was determined the 9-year-old child who was on a bicycle and their parent were crossing Main Street at Kathleen when a southbound vehicle struck the child on the bike, Henley said. The driver of the vehicle indicated they did not see the child and when they did see the child, they couldn't stop in time to avoid striking the child, Henley said.

The child was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital and transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.