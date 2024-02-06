All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 30, 2019

Child bicyclist injured after being struck by car

SIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston. At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference to a child bicyclist being struck by a vehicle, according to Capt. Austin Henley with Sikeston DPS...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston.

At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference to a child bicyclist being struck by a vehicle, according to Capt. Austin Henley with Sikeston DPS.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Following the investigation, it was determined the 9-year-old child who was on a bicycle and their parent were crossing Main Street at Kathleen when a southbound vehicle struck the child on the bike, Henley said. The driver of the vehicle indicated they did not see the child and when they did see the child, they couldn't stop in time to avoid striking the child, Henley said.

The child was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital and transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy