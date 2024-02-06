Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl

A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of a vehicle with several passengers, one of whom had three outstanding warrants.

James Hennecke of Scott City was arrested and charged with the Class B felony on the trafficking charge, which could result in up to 15 years, but no less than five if convicted, in prison. Judge Robert Horack denied bond.

During the traffic stop, officers searched one of the female occupants, who, according to a probable-cause statement, possessed two plastic bags containing a "white crystal-like substance" in her pockets. The two plastic bags weighed 56.96 grams. Officers also found a glass pipe that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.