Construction on the city’s new police station is on budget and on schedule for substantial completion before the new year, Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said Wednesday.

Blair said the $11 million project, which will house police operations and city court, is a marked improvement over the current police station. The first benefit of the new facility near Arena Park, Blair pointed out, is the location. Being closer to the center of the department’s patrol area, he said, will reduce average transit time for patrol officers.

And while the one-story new headquarters may look smaller than the two-story downtown station, the new 35,500-square-foot building is close to double the size of the old space.

The combined court and the fact the building is single-story, Blair said, also makes moving people in custody easier and safer by removing the need to take shackled prisoners outside the building or up or down stairs.

The facility, Blair said, was designed with security in mind, from the series of interlocking doors to the placement of windows to the use of keycard-access doors instead of the “Mayberry-type keys” Blair said the department currently uses. The new layout, he said, is indicative of how far public-safety architecture has come in the roughly four decades since the current station was built.

A view of the front of the new Cape Girardeau Police Headquarters on Wednesday near Arena park. Andrew J. Whitaker

“It just makes it a more secure environment,” he said.

The jail portion has 10 pods that each house two inmates. Showers built into the pods also will be more efficient, Blair said, removing the need to transport inmates to and from showers.

A centrally-located jailer control room will allow the jail supervisor to monitor inmates from a secure location.

“Right now, the jailers don’t even have a control space,” Blair said.

And while the department currently contracts with a medical service to have a nurse in the jail, Blair said there is little space for the nurse to operate.

“There’s a little cart next to [assistant chief Jack] Wimp’s office,” Blair said. “That’s the nurse’s office now.”

An infirmary and nurse’s office is built into the jail near the booking area.

The laundry facility, Blair said, is another upgrade, going from the residential washer and dryer now used to industrial machines.

While the detective division has several interview rooms in the police station side of the building, an additional interview room is built directly into the jail facility to cut down on transit time and potential security risks, Blair said.

Offices for court staff are situated between the jail and police station.

The station also houses a room Blair said will be used by police and the community. Police will use it for training and Major Case Squad activities as needed.