Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service

Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service.

"It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and turn it off. But, you know, those deals where I know a lot of people work up until the time they die, and I just don't want to be one of those people. I want to have some time to enjoy life."

James, 63, first began working with the department in 1982 on a volunteer basis.

"The sheriff's patrol had about 20 guys that worked whenever the deputies couldn't work, and we worked special events," James said. "So I was working the street without pay, you know, and I worked almost 20 hours a week sometimes."

April 7, 1986, James was hired as a full-time jail deputy by former Sheriff Norman Copeland before transitioning to the patrol division months later.

"Sheriff Copeland, he was highway patrol commander at the time," James said. "He became sheriff, and he hired me on. So then I started working in the jail."

James was promoted to the criminal investigation division in January 1988, and was promoted to sergeant in April by Copeland. James was later promoted to lieutenant by former Sheriff John Jordan in February 1995.