Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale

Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was “bad,” Cape Girardeau’s police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement — not the response of city residents — that has had a deleterious effect.

Chief Wes Blair said his 80-person department lost four mid-career employees in recent months, officers who left law enforcement entirely.

“I don’t believe my officers are not wanting to come to work or are disgruntled at all,” Blair said, while also noting the constant negative drumbeat provided by network news sources can be hard to take.

“It seems every single night (on the news) officers are being assaulted (somewhere) and a single mistake turns into a riot,” said Blair, Cape Girardeau’s chief since 2013.

“We’ve had a few officers leave because their families don’t want them to do this occupation anymore,” he said, adding, “they’re scared.”

The chief said he is understanding of the fear.

“Families hear the anti-police rhetoric and see their loved one going to work every day and it concerns them,” opined Blair.

Blair noted the department has a hiring test scheduled Friday.

“The unfortunate thing is, when an officer leaves, it takes quite awhile to get a replacement,” Blair said.

Diversity

Blair was quick to note the city is currently served by only one Black officer and said what tends to hamper getting a more diverse police contingent is money.