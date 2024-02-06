Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair touted the success of community engagement and force multipliers as he reported both cases and calls for service were down last year.

Blair presented a 2022 annual report before Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, March 20. The report showed calls for service — ShotSpotter alerts included — dropped 5% in 2022 and cases fell 9% compared to the previous year.

Group A offenses — assaults, homicides, burglaries, sex offenses, kidnapping, among other things — in the National Incident-Bases Reporting System — a crime database from the FBI — were down 10.9% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The following changes occurred in these specific incidents from 2021 to 2022:

Homicides rose from three to four.

Robberies fell from 21 to nine.

Arson fell from 18 to seven.

Assaults increased from 421 to 447.

Kidnappings rose from four to eight.

Sex offenses fell from 61 to 43.

Drug offenses fell from 351 to 263.

Theft fell from 925 to 825.

Weapons violations rose from 186 to 193.

Since 2013, major crimes — murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and motor vehicle theft — have fallen 44% in Cape Girardeau. Blair said the city has stayed in step with national trends as violent crime continues to fall nationally.

The numbers cast a somewhat stark contrast with the attitudes of many citizens, Councilman Robbie Guard said. The councilman asked Blair why the divide exists between stats and citizen opinions. Blair chalked it up mainly to social media.

"Now, you have people that report out things on social media immediately, as soon as they hear something, and it may not even be accurate. But it takes off like wildfire," the police chief said.

Blair said the department was making a concerted effort — especially in the last few months — to engage the public more through social media and become the primary source for crime information on outlets such as Facebook.

Blair said during the presentation it wasn't possible to narrow down an exact reason for the decline, but he said he believes community engagement has made a dent.

Blair said "building relationships with our community" has led to people reporting incidents more, but that there is still work to do on that front.