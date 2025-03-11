Chicago man with Cape County warrant arrested for harassment

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for harassment with a Cape Girardeau County arrest warrant Thursday, March 6.

Robert Hunter, 37, was arrested after being kicked out of a residence and sending "threatening" text messages to the victim, three weeks later. According to a Feb. 19 probable-cause statement, one of Hunter's messages said "I don't give a (expletive) about going back. I ain't letting that go — keep your (expletive) gun with you (expletive)." Hunter allegedly told the victim he would come over to their house and make things right as they didn't give him the rest of his clothes back.

Hunter had an active arrest warrant in Cape Girardeau County for the abuse of an elderly or disabled person and stealing a controlled substance.

"Bobby (Hunter) has an extensive history of assaults, property damage, resisting law enforcement, robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon," the Feb. 19 probable cause states.

Hunter's Jan. 20 probable cause states his criminal history goes across Missouri and Illinois. While in Illinois, Hunter was arrested in 2005 and sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for armed robbery.