Chicago man with Cape County warrant arrested for harassment

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for harassment with a Cape Girardeau County arrest warrant Thursday, March 6.
Robert Hunter, 37, was arrested after being kicked out of a residence and sending "threatening" text messages to the victim, three weeks later. According to a Feb. 19 probable-cause statement, one of Hunter's messages said "I don't give a (expletive) about going back. I ain't letting that go — keep your (expletive) gun with you (expletive)." Hunter allegedly told the victim he would come over to their house and make things right as they didn't give him the rest of his clothes back.
Hunter had an active arrest warrant in Cape Girardeau County for the abuse of an elderly or disabled person and stealing a controlled substance.
"Bobby (Hunter) has an extensive history of assaults, property damage, resisting law enforcement, robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon," the Feb. 19 probable cause states.
Hunter's Jan. 20 probable cause states his criminal history goes across Missouri and Illinois. While in Illinois, Hunter was arrested in 2005 and sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for armed robbery.
"Robert Hunter has an address in Chicago, Illinois, and would possibly return back to Illinois before his court date," the Jan. 20 document states.
The Jan. 20 probable-cause statement led to Hunter's arrest warrant as police responded to a theft report. The document states a person whose name is redacted went to give an unspecified dying person their hospice medication. The medication included lorazepam and morphine. The person giving the medication noticed a lot of it was already gone, which was not right because they were keeping track of how much the dying person received.
In the document, a redacted person told police Hunter stole some of the medication. An unspecified person recorded Hunter admitting to drinking out of the bottles, and the recording was heard by the officer.
According to the document, after an officer met with Hunter, he allegedly told them he was struggling with drug addiction and took the bottles in the lorazepam box. The officer noticed Hunter allegedly swaying and slurring his words during the conversation. Hunter was taken to the hospital to avoid a possible overdose.
Hunter is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.