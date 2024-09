Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying

NEW YORK -- Danielle Schwartz didn't ask for an oil painting of her cat. But she loves the portrait of Stinky hanging in her upstate New York home, a surprise gift from an unlikely place: an online pet store.

It's one of the more than 1,000 free paintings Chewy sends to select customers each week -- even during the pandemic -- tapping into people's obsession with their fur children and, it hopes, winning customers for life.

In the cutthroat world of online shopping, that personal touch and a bit of kitsch is how Chewy is looking to stand out among the competition, which has only gotten stiffer as more people shop online and add pandemic pets to their families. Pet ownership is expected to grow 4% in 2020, the first increase in several years, according to the Petco Foundation.

Chewy's strategy seems to be working on Schwartz, whose blue-eyed cat likes to rub up against the painting from his cat tree.

"I just want to buy everything from them," she said. "They're a big company. I was shocked that they did something so personal."

In this photo Monday, March 2, 2020, Danielle Moore, standing, poses for photos with Kana and also a painting of the pet Australian cattle dog in Dallas. In the dog-eat-dog world of online shopping, Chewy has an unusual plan to fend off Amazon: turning pets into works of art. The online pet shop surprises customers with oil paintings of their furry friends, a move the company says wins them customers for life. LM Otero ~ Associated Press

The portraits have become a hit on social media, where people share images of them or beg for their pets to be turned into works of art.

Eric Sheridan, a sales specialist from Lee, Florida, asked for a portrait through the Twitter account of Gozer, his Boston terrier with more than 3,000 followers. A Chewy representative messaged back: "My paws are crossed that we'll be able to send you one." It arrived a month and a half later. "Christmas came early," Sheridan tweeted from Gozer's account.

Not everyone is delighted by getting a mystery portrait -- the company acknowledges some confused customers send them back. But many who get a pet portrait document it for social media, giving Chewy free advertising -- a trend the company noticed when it first started shipping them out.

"Customers were going bananas," said co-founder Ryan Cohen, who helped come up with the idea in 2013 before leaving the company.

Chewy was founded in 2011, marrying the fast delivery of Amazon with the friendliness of a local pet store. It also aimed to grab a piece of the fortune Americans spend on their pets, which was expected to total $99 billion in 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association. Pet store chain PetSmart bought Chewy in 2017 for more than $3 billion to grow its online business, but then spun Chewy off two years later into a publicly-traded company now worth about $40 billion, even though it has never made a profit.