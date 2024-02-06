Chester bridge to reopen today

The Highway 51/Chester, Illinois, bridge over the Mississippi River should reopen today, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
MoDOT crews anticipate reopening the span in the afternoon, pending removal of a floodwall and a bridge inspection.
Pertinent address:
Chester, Ill.
