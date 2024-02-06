All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 20, 2022
Chester Bridge to be full width for holiday
Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, state officials will allow large equipment to pass over the Chester Bridge -- once --during the 72-hour period from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in the Southeast District office in Sikeston, Missouri, announced the action Thursday...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
World War II-era Chester Bridge, currently reduced to a single lane due to rehab work, will open to its full width over Labor Day Weekend, according to Missouri Department of Transportation, permitting large equipment to traverse the span temporarily. The bridge, which connects Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, is due for total replacement by 2026.
World War II-era Chester Bridge, currently reduced to a single lane due to rehab work, will open to its full width over Labor Day Weekend, according to Missouri Department of Transportation, permitting large equipment to traverse the span temporarily. The bridge, which connects Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, is due for total replacement by 2026.Southeast Missourian file

Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, state officials will allow large equipment to pass over the Chester Bridge -- once --during the 72-hour period from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials in the Southeast District office in Sikeston, Missouri, announced the action Thursday.

Work to rehabilitate the span, first built in 1942 and then rebuilt in 1944 following a bad storm, is underway and should be completed by Dec. 1, state transportation officials have reported.

At present, Route 51 is reduced to a single lane with a 10-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the bridge, connecting Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The span, while considered "safe" by MoDOT for travel, is in poor condition.

MoDOT reports the rehab work will help the transportation agency prepare for the entire replacement of the bridge by 2026.

Chester Bridge is considered a vital Missouri-Illinois link, carrying an estimated 7,000 vehicles per day.

Additional details about Chester Bridge are available at modot.org/chesterbridge.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in wate...
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces for...
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featured speaker for dinner
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featured speaker for dinner
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy