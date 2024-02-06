Chester Bridge repairs begin

Repairs to Missouri Highway 51 over the Mississippi River (Chester Bridge) began Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT crews have reduced the bridge to one lane, using a temporary signal to guide traffic through the work zone, according to a MoDOT news release. Because of deteriorated conditions found during a recent inspection, the bridge is currently load posted at 25 tons.

“We understand the 25-ton load posting will have an impact on area businesses as well as agricultural traffic,” said District Engineer Mark Croarkin in the release. “In hopes of mitigating this inconvenience, our team worked on plans over the holiday weekend.”

Bridge crews and equipment from Jefferson City, St. Louis and the Southeast District will continue their work until all necessary repairs are completed, the news release stated. Additional details regarding timelines for repairs will be released soon.