Chester Bridge MoDOT shortlist OK'd

Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.

The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is safe, said MoDOT, but is in poor condition.

Carrying 7,000 vehicles per day, with two 11-foot lanes, the Missouri-Illinois link has allowed motorists to pass between the two states over the Mississippi River along Highway 51 for 80 years.

Prequalified bidders