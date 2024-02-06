All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2022

Chester Bridge MoDOT shortlist OK'd

Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is safe, said MoDOT, but is in poor condition...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Highway 51 bridge (Chester Bridge) connecting Perry County, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, is seen in this August 2007 photo.
Highway 51 bridge (Chester Bridge) connecting Perry County, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, is seen in this August 2007 photo.<br>Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it has shortlisted four firms to compete for the design build contract to replace the current span.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.

The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is safe, said MoDOT, but is in poor condition.

Carrying 7,000 vehicles per day, with two 11-foot lanes, the Missouri-Illinois link has allowed motorists to pass between the two states over the Mississippi River along Highway 51 for 80 years.

Prequalified bidders

  • Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture
  • Ames Team
  • American Bridge/Burns & McDonnell Team
  • Lunda Team
"We are excited about the interest we received and look forward to working with the shortlisted teams to further develop their proposals," said MoDOT's Brian Okenfuss, the transportation agency's Chester Bridge Project director.

"Each team has great experience in both design and construction, and the proposals will detail their plans to meet or exceed each project goal."

Looking ahead

MoDOT expects to select the winning design-build team by March with construction to begin "as early as spring 2023," said the agency in a news release.

A replacement bridge should be ready for traffic in 2026, MoDOT officials previously stated.

For more information about the Chester Bridge design-build project, the public is invited to visit the project website at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.

Local News
