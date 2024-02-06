Chester Bridge MoDOT shortlist OK'd

Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.
The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is safe, said MoDOT, but is in poor condition.
Carrying 7,000 vehicles per day, with two 11-foot lanes, the Missouri-Illinois link has allowed motorists to pass between the two states over the Mississippi River along Highway 51 for 80 years.
"We are excited about the interest we received and look forward to working with the shortlisted teams to further develop their proposals," said MoDOT's Brian Okenfuss, the transportation agency's Chester Bridge Project director.
"Each team has great experience in both design and construction, and the proposals will detail their plans to meet or exceed each project goal."
MoDOT expects to select the winning design-build team by March with construction to begin "as early as spring 2023," said the agency in a news release.
A replacement bridge should be ready for traffic in 2026, MoDOT officials previously stated.
For more information about the Chester Bridge design-build project, the public is invited to visit the project website at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.
