Chess player banned by Iran gets a new start in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- A 19-year-old Iranian woman banned from competing in the name of her country after attending an international competition without an Islamic headscarf has taken her game to Saint Louis University.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Dorsa Derakhshani is now at a freshman at the school, which has a new but highly ranked chess team of top international players. The biology major decided to accept a full scholarship to play for the university this spring, in the wake of the controversy.

Issues arose when Derakhshani wore a simple headband during a February competition in Gibraltar. She was competing under the oversight of the Iranian Chess Federation, an affiliation that allowed her to enter several championship-cycle tournaments. Iranian law requires women to wear headscarves in public, but she didn't think it would be a problem.

"I don't know why some people have enough free time to worry about what I wear," Derakhshani said.

She was 18 when she moved to Barcelona, Spain, and recruited by a chess club. She declined to be on Iran's national team sponsored by the government because she didn't want to be controlled by the rules of the team, including wearing a headscarf even while outside Iran.